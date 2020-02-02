Horses and clothes horses: Stars who shone at the 2020 Sun Met

One World won the 2020 Sun Met on Saturday afternoon, with the more favoured Rainbow Bridge and Hawwaam having to settle for second and third, respectively.

He was ridden to victory by MJ Byleveld, trained by Vaughn Marshall and bred by Klawervlei Stud.

Many other thoroughbreds in the form of South Africa’s celebs were also on display though, and you can decide who won first in the fashion stakes.

And that’s a wrap! We’ve raced, we've shared a @houseofbng and we partied with Visionaries.

Who could ask for more? pic.twitter.com/rJQyGBf8xU — Sun Met (@SunMetZA) February 1, 2020

Gert-Johan Coetzee officially arrived in style. Sharing a special moment with the lucky E! Entertainment competition winner who is dressed by Gert-Johan himself. #SunMet2020 pic.twitter.com/if7SvUneUV — Sun Met (@SunMetZA) February 1, 2020

View this post on Instagram #sunmet with the wifey @mandyphilander_ ❤❤❤ A post shared by Vernon Philander (@vernon_philander) on Feb 1, 2020 at 11:13am PST

