Horses and clothes horses: Stars who shone at the 2020 Sun Met

One World won the 2020 Sun Met on Saturday afternoon, with the more favoured Rainbow Bridge and Hawwaam having to settle for second and third, respectively.
He was ridden to victory by MJ Byleveld, trained by Vaughn Marshall and bred by Klawervlei Stud.
Many other thoroughbreds in the form of South Africa’s celebs were also on display though, and you can decide who won first in the fashion stakes.
And that’s a wrap!
We’ve raced, we've shared a @houseofbng and we partied with Visionaries.
Who could ask for more? pic.twitter.com/rJQyGBf8xU
— Sun Met (@SunMetZA) February 1, 2020
TV host @roxyburger #SunMet2020 #AfricanLuxury #SunMet pic.twitter.com/NyMKAnt2vN
— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 1, 2020
Gert-Johan Coetzee officially arrived in style. Sharing a special moment with the lucky E! Entertainment competition winner who is dressed by Gert-Johan himself. #SunMet2020 pic.twitter.com/if7SvUneUV
— Sun Met (@SunMetZA) February 1, 2020
Mr 2 million! @Rich_Mnisi looking like a dream ????. #SunMet2020 #AfricanLuxury #SunMet pic.twitter.com/UIGzLliac9
— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 1, 2020
Miss SA 2019 @MissSasha_Lee looking drop dead gorgeous for the #SunMet2020 ???? #AfricanLuxury #SunMet pic.twitter.com/omLpnSDWLv
— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 1, 2020
Lorna Maseko looks amazing #SunMet2020 #SunMet pic.twitter.com/U0oV3EZDTT
— Celebrate SA (@Celebrity_za) February 1, 2020
Bonang and Lorna #SunMet2020 #SunMet #AfricanLuxury pic.twitter.com/CbNP8FvwdC
— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 1, 2020
With the theme “African Luxury: Visionaries”, the 2020 #SunMet saw our faves showed up in the most stylish outfits adorned perfectly with the most luxurious accessories. Swipe to see some of the best looks from the @officialsunmet. #GLAMCelebs #RedCarpetReady Photography by @ebenphotography & @flashedbysanele
Actor, presenter and rapper @Jesse_Suntele_ #SunMet2020 #SunMet #AfricanLuxury pic.twitter.com/uAOEQLpRA7
— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 1, 2020
Look at ALL that African Luxury for the @SunMetZA #sunmet2020 #sunmet#horseracing#fashion #curvestyle pic.twitter.com/gLSnvpcSLk
— Fat Girl Thread Girl ???? (@OyamaBotha) February 1, 2020
@PennyLebyane looking absolutely gorgeous in @Imprint_ZA #SunMet2020 #SunMet #AfricanLuxury pic.twitter.com/8tymlWPPBE
— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 1, 2020
Isibaya and The River actress @Linda_Mtoba stuns in this orange number by @OModutle ????????#SunMet #SunMet2020 #AfricanLuxury pic.twitter.com/aKUchgls3L
— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 1, 2020
E! Africa’s Kat Sinivasan ???? dressed in @OModutle #AfricanLuxury #SunMet2020 #SunMet pic.twitter.com/SvSpbUhBSH
— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) February 1, 2020
