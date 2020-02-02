Celebrities 2.2.2020 06:36 am

Horses and clothes horses: Stars who shone at the 2020 Sun Met

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 01: Nandi Mbatha dressed by Quiteria Atelier during the Sun Met 2020 at the Kenilworth Racecourse on February 01, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Sun Met is an annual horse racing event which recognises the proud legacy and heritage of horse racing in South Africa. The event also features award winning entertainment and fashion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

Cape Town’s biggest and most glamorous race lived up to its billing again on Saturday.

One World won the 2020 Sun Met on Saturday afternoon, with the more favoured Rainbow Bridge and Hawwaam having to settle for second and third, respectively.

He was ridden to victory by MJ Byleveld, trained by Vaughn Marshall and bred by Klawervlei Stud.

Many other thoroughbreds in the form of South Africa’s celebs were also on display though, and you can decide who won first in the fashion stakes.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 01: : Jockey MJ Byleveld and an owners celebrates One World winning the Sun Met 2020 at the Kenilworth Racecourse on February 01, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Sun Met is an annual horse racing event which recognises the proud legacy and heritage of horse racing in South Africa. The event also features award winning entertainment and fashion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 01: A general view of spectators fashion during the Sun Met 2020 at the Kenilworth Racecourse on February 01, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Sun Met is an annual horse racing event which recognises the proud legacy and heritage of horse racing in South Africa. The event also features award winning entertainment and fashion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My first ever experience of SunMet, thank you @_dessiire . ???? #sunmet2020 #sunmet @officialsunmet ???? : @_dessiire

A post shared by Reitumetsi Ntja (@_tu.mi) on

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 01: A general view of spectators fashion during the Sun Met 2020 at the Kenilworth Racecourse on February 01, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Sun Met is an annual horse racing event which recognises the proud legacy and heritage of horse racing in South Africa. The event also features award winning entertainment and fashion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 01: A general view of spectators fashion during the Sun Met 2020 at the Kenilworth Racecourse on February 01, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Sun Met is an annual horse racing event which recognises the proud legacy and heritage of horse racing in South Africa. The event also features award winning entertainment and fashion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#sunmet with the wifey @mandyphilander_ ❤❤❤

A post shared by Vernon Philander (@vernon_philander) on

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 01: A general view of spectators fashion during the Sun Met 2020 at the Kenilworth Racecourse on February 01, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Sun Met is an annual horse racing event which recognises the proud legacy and heritage of horse racing in South Africa. The event also features award winning entertainment and fashion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

