It’s impossible to imagine life without them, says Vanessa Bryant in heartbreaking letter

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has broken her silence in a lengthy, heartbreaking letter since her husband’s passing in a helicopter accident on Sunday. Vanessa lost her husband and daughter, Gianna, whom she described as a loving, thoughtful and wonderful and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Messages of condolences have been pouring in for the family since the fatal accident.

She said: “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

She further announced that the Mamba Sports Foundation had set up the MambaOnThree fund to help support families of those who also died in the accident.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately.”

