Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is coming back to South Africa for her homecoming tour, she said in a video shared on Miss Universe’s social media pages.

This is her first trip home since being crowned Miss Universe.

She said: “Hi South Africa, I am finally coming home. I know a lot of you have been asking when I’m coming home and the time has come. We are kicking off the schedule on the 8th of February.”

