PICS: Celebs turn out in their best outfits for Somizi and Mohale’s white wedding

Today is another day for Mzansi’s A-listers to dress for what has been dubbed the wedding of the year as TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung celebrate their marriage with a white wedding.

The couple traditionally tied the knot in September last year in a wedding that saw Bonang Matheba, Rami Chuene, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and wife Mantwa, Khanyi Mbau and Norma Gigaba attending.

Guests were reportedly served Bonang’s champagne.

Today they go all out to impress with a wedding that will have guests “breathing through the wound” in Somizi’s words after asking them to wear Red Bottoms.

“We are obsessed with the idea of a stunning red bottom group picture, for that touch of finesse. White being the colour of the day will be complemented by the red, a blend and coming together of the colours of love,” said Somizi.

Somizi said he would have three outfit changes for his big day. Among the entertainers, guests will be kept company by ballet dancers.

The couple’s weddings will be exclusively televised on Showmax as a 4-week TV special.

The wedding has been trending on Twitter all morning.

View this post on Instagram 3 changes tomorrow #somhalewhitewedding A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 29, 2020 at 12:36pm PST

This is what Mzansi’s A-listers are wearing for the big day:

Mom and Dad ♥️ #SomhaleUnion you’ll see the full story exclusively on @ShowmaxOnline from the 24th Feb pic.twitter.com/wNDdNxRDk4 — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) January 30, 2020

Guys did you see how stunning lerato looks????????❤️ #Somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/v7wiBFsqma — mandy mphela (@mandymphela) January 30, 2020

View this post on Instagram #Somhalewhitewedding Dj Shimza ❤️???????? #TeamThis A post shared by Khutso Mphela????Ⓜ️???? (@khutso_n) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:17am PST

View this post on Instagram The Parents off to #somhalewhitewedding A post shared by Khaya Dladla (@khaya_dladla) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:13am PST

Off to the wedding of the year draped in @quiteria_atelier1 Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist

Video: @lord_quiteria #somhalewhitewedding pic.twitter.com/VcBIs51sSS — Tessa Twala (@tessa_twala) January 30, 2020

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mr MOTAUNG MHLONGO A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 29, 2020 at 11:33am PST

View this post on Instagram Love A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 29, 2020 at 11:34am PST

