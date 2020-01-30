Celebrities 30.1.2020 12:05 pm

Celebs prepare for Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s white wedding

Citizen reporter
Newlyweds Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung | Image: Instagram

The big day has finally arrived for the couple to walk down the aisle.

Today is another day for Mzansi’s A-listers to dress for what has been dubbed the wedding of the year as TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung celebrate their marriage with a white wedding.

The couple traditionally tied the knot in September last year in a wedding that saw Bonang Matheba, Rami Chuene, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and wife Mantwa, Khanyi Mbau and Norma Gigaba attending.

Guests were reportedly served Bonang’s champagne.

Today they go all out to impress with a wedding that will have guests “breathing through the wound” in Somizi’s words after asking them to wear Red Bottoms.

“We are obsessed with the idea of a stunning red bottom group picture, for that touch of finesse. White being the colour of the day will be complemented by the red, a blend and coming together of the colours of love,” said Somizi.

Somizi said he would have three outfit changes for his big day. Among the entertainers, guests will be kept company by ballet dancers.

The wedding has been trending on Twitter all morning.

 

3 changes tomorrow #somhalewhitewedding

Celebrities such as Chuene and Minnie Dlamini-Jones have confirmed their attendance.

These were some of the pictures of the wedding preparations:

 

Mr and Mr MOTAUNG MHLONGO

Love

