Celebs prepare for Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s white wedding

Today is another day for Mzansi’s A-listers to dress for what has been dubbed the wedding of the year as TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung celebrate their marriage with a white wedding.

The couple traditionally tied the knot in September last year in a wedding that saw Bonang Matheba, Rami Chuene, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and wife Mantwa, Khanyi Mbau and Norma Gigaba attending.

Guests were reportedly served Bonang’s champagne.

Today they go all out to impress with a wedding that will have guests “breathing through the wound” in Somizi’s words after asking them to wear Red Bottoms.

“We are obsessed with the idea of a stunning red bottom group picture, for that touch of finesse. White being the colour of the day will be complemented by the red, a blend and coming together of the colours of love,” said Somizi.

Somizi said he would have three outfit changes for his big day. Among the entertainers, guests will be kept company by ballet dancers.

The wedding has been trending on Twitter all morning.

Celebrities such as Chuene and Minnie Dlamini-Jones have confirmed their attendance.

Meetings done for the day, now to get ready for the #Somhalewhitewedding ???????????? Time to celebrate love ❤ @somizi @mohale_motaung wishing you both the most magical day ???????????? — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) January 30, 2020

These were some of the pictures of the wedding preparations:

