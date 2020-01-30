Celebrities 30.1.2020 08:40 am

Trevor Noah and Nadal geared up for Cape Town tennis match against Bill Gates and Federer

News24 Wire
Roger Federer poses during a previous 'The Match in Africa' event. Image: The Match in Africa website

Funds raised will benefit the Roger Federer Foundation.

Cape Town, get ready for one epic tennis match.

In 2019, it was announced that SA comedian Trevor Noah will step on the court with tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as well as billionaire businessman Bill Gates as part of the ‘The Match in Africa’ campaign.

The game will see Noah and Nadal team up against Federer and Gates. Funds raised will benefit the Roger Federer Foundation.

Tweeting about the match, Trevor wrote on Wednesday.

Of course, the event, which is in its sixth year, will also see Federer take on Nadal.

