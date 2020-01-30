Trevor Noah and Nadal geared up for Cape Town tennis match against Bill Gates and Federer

Cape Town, get ready for one epic tennis match.

In 2019, it was announced that SA comedian Trevor Noah will step on the court with tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as well as billionaire businessman Bill Gates as part of the ‘The Match in Africa’ campaign.

The game will see Noah and Nadal team up against Federer and Gates. Funds raised will benefit the Roger Federer Foundation.

Tweeting about the match, Trevor wrote on Wednesday.

Hey @RogerFederer, you & @billgates want to play doubles against me & @RafaelNadal!? Okay. We accept your challenge, but be prepared for the crowd in SA to be on our side! See you Feb 7 in Cape Town! Masihambe! #MatchInAfrica — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 29, 2020

Of course, the event, which is in its sixth year, will also see Federer take on Nadal.

Welcome to the official #MatchinAfrica Twitter Account!

Here you'll find all the details and logistics you need ahead of the event taking place on February 7th in Cape Town, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/NreI133fFU — @MatchInAfrica (@matchinafrica) January 21, 2020

