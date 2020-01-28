Former 5FM DJ Tumi Voster surprises fans with pregnancy announcement

Former YoTV presenter and 5FM DJ Tumi Voster has surprised her fans and Instagram followers by announcing that she is expecting her first child.

Voster, who is a relatively private person, simply shared the news by posting an image of her cupping her belly with the caption: “My 2019, my love letter from God…..????❤️ Today I choose to celebrate love and life! Thank you, God, for this wonderful gift.”

Her announcement was met with comments such as “Whaaaaat!? Look at you mama, congratulations Tumi,” “I knew it,” and “Finally, the cat is out of the bag” and “Say what??? Congratulations my babe!”

The 29-year-old began her career as a presenter back in 2005 when she appeared as the main character in a Jet clothing TV commercial. Booking the job gave her the confidence to enter Quest4Fame, a nationwide presenter search competition on YOTV that she went on to win.

According to TVSA, she later presented shows B.I.G. YO, Wildroom, Chillin, MC Chat Live Celebrity Interactive Show, Hlanya Bioscope and Ziyakhipha, among others.

Voster went on to work at radio stations such as YFM and 5FM while booking gigs as a TV presenter for shows such as eTV’s Step Up or Step Out 3 and the SABC3 reality competition and lifestyle show Win a Home.

She later bagged a 9 to 5 at Universal Music in the PR and marketing department.

Sowetan reports that she was fired from that job for allegedly being “too much of a celebrity”. This prompted her to start her own business called GRL PWR Productions.

READ NEXT: Tumi Voster’s 9 fitness and health secrets

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.