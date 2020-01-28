Takkies and Chris are moving to London

Popular choreographer and all-around influencer Nkateko ‘Takkies’ Dinwiddy, her husband Chris and their two-year-old daughter Sana will soon be starting a new chapter in their lives as they relocate to London.

According to a recent YouTube video in which the pair announced their move, Chris had to make the move to benefit his career.

“No criticism of South Africa but my career can’t really grow any further so if I want to progress our lives then we’ve got to move somewhere else. So works moving me. I’m staying with the same company but moving to a different job next year and it was a bit of a no-brainer but it took us a very long time to decide.”

In order to prepare for the move, the couple took a trip to London late last year and spent five weeks there looking for a home while allowing Takkies and Sana the time to acclimatise to the new city.

They also explained that although the move will be permanent for Chris, Takkies will be doing a lot of travelling back home and spending time between the two cities.

“Guys, I cried, like I full-on cried yesterday when our nanny said goodbye to Sana,” explained Chris.

The couple has since spent the last few months prepping for the move and shipping their essentials to their new home all while Takkies has been carrying the couple’s second child.

“It’s like leaving home you know. I can’t just run to my mom or, like, see whoever. I’m leaving my family, I’m leaving me. It’s, like, me, you know,” said an emotional Takkies reflecting on the move.

The couple went on to speak about what they’re going to miss the most, including their nanny, Judith, whom they had become fond of, as she had been the biggest help in their parenting journey.

Watch their announcement below:

