I don’t give a damn about what they say, says Khune’s wife Sphelele

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s pregnant wife Sphelele Makhunga seems to have had the last laugh after the two made their union official in November last year.

The couple confirmed their relationship early last year, months after Khune’s split from fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane. Since then they have been a target of criticism on social media, with some telling Makhunga he would leave her.

Khune has trended on Twitter almost every weekend since confirming his relationship with Makhunga for all the wrong reasons.

But this has not affected Makhunga, who said she never took anything to heart.

She posted a snap of the couple on social media and captioned it: “The family of three. As we patiently wait for our little bundle of joy.”

One of her supporters commented: “Love is a beautiful thing, baphi laba bebakusele emuva bakubangisa uKhune. Befunga ukuthi uyodlala ngawe [Where are those people who were dragging you backwards, fighting you for Khune. They swore that he would play you].”

In response, Makhunga said: “Too bitter and sad with their lives shame… lapho I didn’t and still don’t give a damn about what they had to say Yaz?! Busy bashing other people’s relationships kodwa no one judges their sad relationships.”

Makhunga further laughed off claims that she was expecting a baby girl.

