Celebrity weddings happening in 2020

2019 was an incredible year for weddings and it ended on the highest of highs with the much-talked-about KFC wedding

But somehow, we strongly believe that 2020 will be an even bigger year for local celebrity weddings!

Some of the biggest stars in the country will be tying the knot this year and we expect them to pull out all the stops on their big day.

From big-budget ceremonies to beautiful location weddings, these celebs look like they are not going to hold back.

Somhale white wedding

Move over KFC couple, this will be THE over-the-top wedding we have been waiting for.

Somizi and Mohale’s traditional wedding was a thing of beauty, but we expect their white wedding to blow it out of the water.

Amanda Du Pont and Shawn Rodriquez

Although Amanda has admitted that she has not started planning her wedding yet, we strongly believe that 2020 is the year that she and Shawn will say their “I dos”.

If their proposal was anything to go by, we expect a massive ceremony.

Moshe and Phelo

Moshe and Phelo’s relationship has led them to this important moment in their lives.

After getting engaged last year, the lovers will be looking to tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony of their own this year.

Amo Chidi

Amo Chidi made the country gush collectively when she announced that she was engaged to her longtime partner just a few months after giving birth to a beautiful baby girl.

Now both of their efforts will go towards planning the wedding of their dreams.

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly

Bontle and Priddy Ugly threw a lavish traditional wedding last year, just before welcoming their first baby together.

Now we are expecting them to put on a theatric show for their white wedding in 2020.

