Loot Love reflects on her first year as a mom

On the eve of her twin girls’ first birthday party, the coolest mom in the game, Luthando ‘Loot Love’ Shosha has opened up about what motherhood has been like for her.

Shosha shocked fans in October 2018 when she confirmed that she and her long-time partner, Reason (Sizwe Moeketsi) were expecting twins whom they had nicknamed Hip and Hop due to their shared love of the musical genre.

She then confirmed their birth in February 2019 with an adorable picture of the twins during a nap.

Fans learned their names (Zanothando and Sisizwe) six months later when their parents introduced them to the world along with a professional photoshoot.

And now, as Zanothando and Sisizwe (Zano and Sisi for short) turn one, their parents have taken to social media to share their birthday wishes for them.

Shosha opted for an unedited image of herself holding her daughters stating that it is symbolic of what the past year has been like for her.

“Unedited. Just like the last year of my life. Absolutely no formula, no idea how we would do this, no idea why God put me on this path but with time, a lot of support and so much love, the team made it to day 365,” wrote Shosha.

Reason, on the other hand, shared his feelings about becoming a father for the third and fourth time in one go.

“I’ll admit, I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t ready to have kids again, I wasn’t ready to start a new family, and I sure as hell wasn’t ready to take time off my life give you yours. However, with all that fear and nervousness around… I also couldn’t deny the fact that I was excited!” he wrote.

The pair will soon be hosting a themed birthday party for their twins, modelled after the famed “Major League Gardens” events hosted by twin DJs Bandile and Banele Mbere.

READ NEXT: Lootlove honestly shares about her fourth-trimester journey

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.