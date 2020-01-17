Loot Love reflects on her first year as a mom

On the eve of her twin girls’ first birthday party, the coolest mom in the game, Luthando ‘Loot Love’ Shosha has opened up about what motherhood has been like for her.
Shosha shocked fans in October 2018 when she confirmed that she and her long-time partner, Reason (Sizwe Moeketsi) were expecting twins whom they had nicknamed Hip and Hop due to their shared love of the musical genre.
It’s a phenomenal time to be me. God and my ancestors came together for me and blessed me with something so wonderful! I’m pregnant!????????????????????♀️ I won’t lie! I’m shoooook! Haha! ???? I always thought I was cool ????????… and now to find out that I’m having twins makes me even cooler! I am carrying Hip and Hop ???????? This is the most beautiful time of my life. Most precious. The scariest and the most exciting. I’m completely vulnerable and sensitive. I’m excited! I’m nervous but all that goes away when I feel weird little “gas bubbles” which I now know are little kicks because I’m carrying life. A reminder of the miracle and wonder that is God. ❤️ As “personalities”/“celebrities”, we are selfishly required to share every moment in our lives and when we don’t, we have people around us that we think we can trust, who gladly do it for us wether it hurts/compromises us and those we love or not. We constantly have vultures flying above us ready to share our private lives in the most non-emotional manner ever. You may forget but all I am is Human. Flesh and blood and nothing will ever change that and yes, my life is your entertainment, I get that, but try walk a mile in my shoes. The most important thing for me has been protecting my family, my persons family, his beautiful children and respecting tradition. My silence has had everything to do with making sure that everyone who matters has their moment with this, that they feel everything, from shock to happiness to curiosity to excitement, ALL OF IT, Alone, Without the rest of the country pitching in, hounding them/adding commentary/calling or harassing them etc. Its a beautiful time, it’s a sacred time, it’s OUR time. I am BEAMING! Here’s to LOVE. Here’s to forever with the greatest gifts of them all. P.S If you see me in the streets, please don’t touch my tummy… I will punch you in the throat! ???????? K thanks byeeeee ❤️????????????????????????????????♀️ ????: @aust_malema ????????: @siya_weloveher ????: @preciousxabamakeup & @pixelkollective ???? #LootLoveSquared????
She then confirmed their birth in February 2019 with an adorable picture of the twins during a nap.
Hip & Hop. Munchkin & Punchkin. Bubble & Trouble. The loves of my life. My forever. The greatest love I’ve ever known. The greatest gift I’ve ever received. I can’t believe My God loves me this much. I can’t believe these perfect, beautiful baby girls choose me to be their Mom. I’ve Finally transformed into: Mommy Love. ❤️????????????????
Fans learned their names (Zanothando and Sisizwe) six months later when their parents introduced them to the world along with a professional photoshoot.
And now, as Zanothando and Sisizwe (Zano and Sisi for short) turn one, their parents have taken to social media to share their birthday wishes for them.
Shosha opted for an unedited image of herself holding her daughters stating that it is symbolic of what the past year has been like for her.
“Unedited. Just like the last year of my life. Absolutely no formula, no idea how we would do this, no idea why God put me on this path but with time, a lot of support and so much love, the team made it to day 365,” wrote Shosha.
Unedited. Just like the last year of my life. Absolutely no formula, no idea how we would do this, no idea why God put me on this path but with time, a lot of support and so much love, the team made it to day 365… This is the real image… ???????????? as you can see Ngumgowo!! Man, it’s been WILD… I can’t believe we made it @reasonhd_ ???? but I’m glad we’re here. I can’t wait to see what forever brings. I can’t wait to experience the miracles and blessing you will bring into our world. You have already brought so much beauty, love and meaning to our lives. I thank God for choosing me, and you for choosing me to be your Mom. I will always do my utmost best and even when I fail I will get up and try again! I Love you S & Z! Happy 1st Birthday. P.S @aust_malema please don’t kill me for posting the unedited screenshot, it tells the story best.. ???????? #WeMadeItToYearOne #ZanoAndSisi
Reason, on the other hand, shared his feelings about becoming a father for the third and fourth time in one go.
“I’ll admit, I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t ready to have kids again, I wasn’t ready to start a new family, and I sure as hell wasn’t ready to take time off my life give you yours. However, with all that fear and nervousness around… I also couldn’t deny the fact that I was excited!” he wrote.
This time last year, I woke up at 5am, I prayed, got back into bed and started counting the hours. It was d-day. And I’ll admit, I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t ready to have kids again, I wasn’t ready to start a new family, and I sure as hell wasn’t ready to take time off my life give you yours. However, With all that fear and nervousness around… I also couldn’t deny the fact that I was excited!!! I was fucken ecstatic!!! I was having twins. With the woman of my life. And She had just done her full term. Our families were behind us, Especially their older sis and bro who made sure they were there when they arrived. 1 year later and I can guarantee you that we still ain’t ready for everything you introduce us to everyday. But one thing for sure… we’re still excited and happy to explore the future with you. You are love, you are joy, you are happiness and you are God. I love you. ????: @lootlove2 #HappyBirthdaySisiAnsZano #HipAndHopTurns1 #OhGaaahdItsMinorLeague
The pair will soon be hosting a themed birthday party for their twins, modelled after the famed “Major League Gardens” events hosted by twin DJs Bandile and Banele Mbere.
