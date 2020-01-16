Adult site offers Duchess Meghan a job

An adult website has reportedly offered Duchess of Sussex Meghan a job following their shock announcement to step back as “senior” royals, in what their fans said was a move to protect their family from the ruthless British media.

Markle and Prince Harry said: “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they added.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

Apart from the constant criticism and praise from the public, companies have been lining up to associate themselves with the royal couple, who said they wish to be financially independent.

An adult site, YouPorn, has now reportedly offered Markle a job as Director of Special Initiatives. She will be helping with YouPorn’s “philanthropic” work.

Several publications have quoted a letter apparently from YouPorn vice president Charlie Hughes as saying: “Congratulations on your recent move. At YouPorn, we have been following the news of MEGXIT closely and we applaud your efforts to create your own life outside of the royal palace.

“We know you will have lots of well-deserved interesting opportunities presented to you but we would like to offer you the unique position of Director of Special Initiatives to aid with YouPorn’s philanthropic endeavours.”

“At YouPorn we are always looking for ways to give back but face the challenge of judgment from companies and organisations that do not accept funding from our industry.

“You have proven to be someone that comes up with creative solutions and interesting ways to help make the world a better place, even in the face of outdated policies and ways of thinking.

“For this reason, you are a perfect fit for the position!”

This comes a few days after Burger King offered Prince Harry a job.

