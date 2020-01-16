Jacques and Charlene Kallis celebrate first anniversary, ready to welcome baby

Former Protea cricketer Jacques Kallis’ wife, Charlene, has shared a special video of their wedding day on her Instagram profile to celebrate the couple’s first anniversary.

“I can’t believe it’s already a year! I look back on this year and I’m astonished how strong our love has become and now we’re waiting patiently for the arrival of our greatest blessing yet, when our family will expand from two to three,” Charlene captioned her post.

“You’re my dream prince, my knight, pillar of support, best friend and confidant and one of these days the best dad in the world. I’m so excited about the next chapter in our book of love!” her post continues.

Jacques and Charlene, a local branch manager of Italian beverage group Campari, met through a mutual friend, the cricket star has previously revealed to Sarie magazine.

Their first date was in September 2014 and they wedded five years later. Their baby is due in March. “When your husband has everything and you’ve run out of ideas about what to give him on his birthday and our fifth anniversary,” Charlene quipped.

“What a journey it’s been so far! Super excited about the new chapter in our lives,” she wrote. At the end of the video she shares an ultrasound scan and reveals that she’s pregnant with the baby expected in March.

In November Charlene shared a picture of her baby bump when the couple attended the wedding of former Protea captain Graeme Smith and Romy Lanfranchi.

Jacques shared the same pic, adding: “The three of us at the Smith wedding!”

In an Instagram post shortly after Christmas Charlene also mentioned that her doctor had instructed her to “cancel all Christmas and holiday plans, stay horizontal for most of the day and to be within 30 minutes from the hospital in case the baby decides to arrive early.”

“With the help of my wonderful mom and lovely sister-in-law we had the most special few days,” she captioned a photo of her and Jacques at a Christmas tree.

“My mom did most of the preparations, got all the groceries, prepared a few extra dishes, laid the table (the tree decorations became table decorations) and wrapped all the presents.”

She also revealed that Jacques was on “cooking duty”. “I didn’t lift a finger!” Charlene said.

– YOU

