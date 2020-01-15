Burger King offers Prince Harry a job

In a statement last week, the royal couple announced their decision to step back as ‘senior’ royals, in what their fans said was a move to protect their family from the ruthless British media.

They said: “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they added. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

The royal couple has received praise and criticism from the media and public following the announcement.

