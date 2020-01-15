Celebrities 15.1.2020 01:11 pm

Burger King offers Prince Harry a job

Bang Showbiz and Citizen reporter
In this file photo taken on January 07, 2020 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they leave after her visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP

Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job following news he and his wife Meghan were planning to become ‘financially independent’.

In a statement last week, the royal couple announced their decision to step back as ‘senior’ royals, in what their fans said was a move to protect their family from the ruthless British media.

They said: “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they added. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

The royal couple has received praise and criticism from the media and public following the announcement.

