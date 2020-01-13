Brad Pitt finds his porn star name

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Brad Pitt shared his firsts – first role, first relationship, first kiss.

“It was in her garage. Fourth grade. She was one street over, and I ran home afterwards,” Brad says candidly in a video for the publication. “I was pretty excited – the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking. A few kids were already in on it.”

The 56-year-old says he’s “always had crushes” because he’s “addicted”.

In the clip, he also works out his pornstar name, which was a combination of his first pet’s name and the first street he lived on. He settled on the alluring “Quiche Primrose”.

The star has had a difficult few years after announcing his separation from Angelina Jolie and battling alcoholism. Now, things seem to be working out for the actor, who recently won the Golden Globe for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Speaking about his impression of the film, he said, “I love what Quentin [Tarantino] had written. It was a guy who was pretty at peace with his place in life, knew what he was dedicated to, what he was not dedicated to, looked for the best in people, but was not surprised to get the worst in people. I could relate to that.”

Channel24

