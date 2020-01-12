AKA and DJ Zinhle have split up again – reports

After less than a year back together, the romance of celebrity rap couple AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and DJ Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, is reportedly on the rocks again.

Last year in March, they seemed to have rekindled the spark years after a public spectacle involving accusations of cheating, with AKA publicly defending now ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba against Zinhle.

Now, according to reports in both City Press and Sunday World, AKA called it off again in December shortly before his baby mama’s birthday and they weren’t together over the festive season.

Sunday World further alleges that the two apparently had a fight about Zinhle partying with AKA’s long-time nemesis Cassper Nyovest in Cape Town, and over “interfering” friends and family members, as well as the seven-year age gap that the older Zinhle was supposedly using to “control” him, leaving him feeling trapped not listened to.

DJ Zinhle opened up in August about the cheating scandal. The DJ said it had been “tough” seeing AKA with Matheba after their break-up but she had coped with it.

Zinhle had endured constantly trolling on social media for getting back together with AKA, who is the father of daughter Kairo. She publicly exposed his affair in 2015 and left him, having apparently found out about his cheating a week before their daughter was born.

Last year, on getting back together, she said: “If there is an opportunity for me and someone to reconcile and if I feel I want it, I will take a chance because I don’t want to question myself four years later. The fact that I want to try, the fact that I have a feeling that I want to try and that I want to be with this person, it’s what I want right now and I always go with what I feel and making the best decisions for myself right now.

“Tomorrow I might wake up and feel it’s a bad decision to be back with the father of my child. Tomorrow I might feel like it’s a great decision, but right now, being with the father of my child brings me joy and that’s what I want right now.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.