When I’m not in SA, I’m single and available, says Nonhle Jali in Instagram video

It seems Nonhle and husband Andile Jali will be trending for a while after new videos of the businesswoman talking about her husband’s salary emerged. In the video, which she made in the presence of her daughter, Nonhle talks about her husband’s Mamelodi Sundowns salary not being enough.

Nonhle penned a lengthy post on Instagram on Wednesday congratulating her daughter for passing matric with distinctions.

The post reads in part: “What you have achieved is unique because your conditions were not favourable and those who truly know us, will understand why I can’t stop singing you praises. I look at you and I’m in awe of the woman you are, your resilience, your tenacity, your amazing ability to conquer what life throws at you.”

In videos that have been widely shared and criticised on social media, Nonhle said the plan was to take her daughter to an Ivy League school, though the Sundowns salary was not enough.

“He needs a helper who will bring better things. We can’t be downgrading to jam and peanut butter when we’re used to croissants, we can’t. He needs help with money because we want nice things. My daughter deserves the life, do you see what kind of a restaurant we’re at? So do you think the Sundowns salary will be able to take my daughter to the Ivy League schools?”

She said she should be wearing Peruvian weaves but instead she braided her hair because there was a shortage at Sundowns.

“Even if the person wins the cup, you don’t know what to do with their money because it all goes to the children’s school fees.”

But she seemed to have a plan as her breasts were still perky.

“He needs a helper. Because we must spread our wings. My marriage certificate doesn’t apply once I’m airborne. It applies in South Africa only. Once I’m airborne, I’m not married, I’m very single and available,” she said.

Whether the videos were made in jest remain a mystery, however, the businesswoman has received much criticism on social media to recording them anyway.

Watch videos below shared by Qhama Dayile on Twitter:

