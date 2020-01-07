Doc Shebeleza is not dead

Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza, real name Victor Bogopane, has rubbished claims he is dead or is admitted to hospital.

“As you can see. I’m alive and well. I’m healthy and I’m still sexually active,” Doc Shebeleza told the Daily Sun at his home in Fairlands, in Johannesburg, where he lives with his family.

The S’kumfete hitmaker said news of his apparent death worried fellow Kwaito legend Mdu Masilela, who called a friend to confirm, only to find that it was false news.

While Doc Shebeleza was not bothered about the false news, he said he only worried about family and fans who would believe the news, further slamming the initiator of the false rumours.

“It is only God who can decide when I’ll die,” he was quoted as saying.

