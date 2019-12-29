George Lebese and Melba Nkosi’s wedding in pictures

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese has married bae, Melba Nkosi, in a beautiful traditional wedding that took place in Pretoria yesterday.

The wedding was attended by fellow soccer mates Itumeleng Khune with wife Sphelele Makhunga and George Maluleka with his wife Larelle, to name a few.

Check out social media posts of the big day below:

Big Day Brother @GeorgeLebese ????????????????????congratulations and everything of the Best ???????? pic.twitter.com/A24rfOclal — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) December 28, 2019

View this post on Instagram Married Couples ???? #GeorgeWedsMel ???????? A post shared by itukhune32???????? (@itukhune32) on Dec 28, 2019 at 8:40am PST

View this post on Instagram Mr&Mrs Khune The parents #GeorgewedsMel???????????? A post shared by itukhune32???????? (@itukhune32) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:30am PST

View this post on Instagram #georgewedsmel???????????? A post shared by Hlonepho Qhojeng (@hlonepho) on Dec 28, 2019 at 10:42am PST

View this post on Instagram #georgewedsmel???????????? Sotho culture.. ????@ghost_da_catalyst A post shared by L.Majoro (@lehlohonolomajoro) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:33am PST

View this post on Instagram Lil bro and his wife, #georgewedsmel A post shared by L.Majoro (@lehlohonolomajoro) on Dec 28, 2019 at 10:27am PST

The couple also went on a romantic getaway in Dubai a few days ago and shared snaps on social media.

View this post on Instagram ????❤️???? A post shared by George•_•Lebese (@gl__17) on Dec 26, 2019 at 10:21am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George•_•Lebese (@gl__17) on Dec 24, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

