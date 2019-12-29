Celebrities 29.12.2019 09:56 am

George Lebese and Melba Nkosi’s wedding in pictures

The Switchbacks star is officially off the market.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese has married bae, Melba Nkosi, in a beautiful traditional wedding that took place in Pretoria yesterday.

The wedding was attended by fellow soccer mates Itumeleng Khune with wife Sphelele Makhunga and George Maluleka with his wife Larelle, to name a few.

Check out social media posts of the big day below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congrats and wish you all The best and happiness in your marriage @gl__17 #georgewedsmel????????????

A post shared by Buhle_Nuzz (@buhle_nuzz92) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Married Couples ???? #GeorgeWedsMel ????????

A post shared by itukhune32???????? (@itukhune32) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Congratulations Brother ???????? Proud of you ???????? @gl__17 Dressed by @gvllvnt ????

A post shared by itukhune32???????? (@itukhune32) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mr&Mrs Khune The parents #GeorgewedsMel????????????

A post shared by itukhune32???????? (@itukhune32) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#georgewedsmel????????????

A post shared by Hlonepho Qhojeng (@hlonepho) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#georgewedsmel???????????? Sotho culture.. ????@ghost_da_catalyst

A post shared by L.Majoro (@lehlohonolomajoro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lil bro and his wife, #georgewedsmel

A post shared by L.Majoro (@lehlohonolomajoro) on

The couple also went on a romantic getaway in Dubai a few days ago and shared snaps on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????❤️????

A post shared by George•_•Lebese (@gl__17) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by George•_•Lebese (@gl__17) on

