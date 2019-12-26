Sho Madjozi’s team thanks the public for their support after the loss of her sister

Musician Sho Madjozi’s management team has thanked the public for their support after the loss of her younger sister, Makhani Manganye, who died in a car accident on December 17.

According to a statement issued by We Make Music Ltd, Manganye was laid to rest on December 22.

“We further thank the organisers of various shows that Sho Madjozi could not honour during this difficult process.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the disappointment of fans who were looking forward to her performances and appeal for their understanding and support.

“Sho Madjozi will be back at work as soon as she is in a position to do so.”

The statement concluded by urging everyone to drive carefully, especially during the festive season.

Apart from retweeting the statement, Madjozi has been noticeably silent on social media.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.