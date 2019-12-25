Video of Khaya Mthethwa opening up about his marriage surfaces

Former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi Mthethwa made headlines yesterday after announcing her divorce from gospel musician and pastor, Khaya Mthethwa.

The two had been married for just over two years.

In a statement, Ntando wrote: “In the last few days my husband and I have had an in depth discussion about our marriage and our young family challenges. On Sunday we met my in-laws and informed them of our mutual decision for us to amicably file for divorce,” reads a statement posted on social media by Ntando.

“Khaya and I were married out of community and thus each one of us shall keep our respective assets.

“I will have custody of our son but at all times his father shall have unrestricted access so that he can play his fatherly role as we co-parent.”

Ntando, who moved from her home in Mpumalanga to join her husband in Durban, said she had moved back home with their young son.

Though the news came as a shock to their fans, it seems there had been problems in their marriage for some until they decided to call it quits.

In a short video clip that has been circulating on social media, Khaya, in his sermon at the Assemblies of God church in Sandton, opens up about the struggles in his marriage.

He says: “I want to address you today as a young blood, as a young brother, that I didn’t have a great year as I stand here today. I don’t have some amazing story to tell you that this and that happened. Maybe I do, but it doesn’t matter at this point in time.

“Why am I saying this? Because I had huge struggles in my marriage. The last two years … yeah because ya’ll want to talk about how amazing we look on red carpets. I’m not here to play, it’s easier to leave but harder to cleave. That’s my lesson for 2019. I said to God ‘I don’t think I want to be married anymore.’ I told god that in January. I told my parents that this whole pastoring thing was premature…”

Watch video below shared by @uSmake_K on Twitter:

