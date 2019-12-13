Celebrities 13.12.2019 07:50 am

Charlize Theron accidentally flashes everyone while celebrating SAG nomination

News24 Wire
Charlize Theron accidentally flashes everyone while celebrating SAG nomination

South African actress Charlize Theron arrives for Lionsgate's special screening of "Bombshell" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on December 10, 2019. Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

Theron was nominated for a Golden Globe award for her new film, Bombshell, and was overjoyed when she heard she’d also received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

Charlize got a tad bit too excited – but rightfully so!

The Oscar winner, who recently got nominated for a Golden Globe award for her new film, Bombshell, couldn’t contain her excitement when she heard she’d also received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her performance, People reported.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a censored clip in which she can be seen on her bed watching TV while dressed in a bathrobe before excitedly hopping up and down in celebration.

“We just got cast!” the Long Shot star can be heard exclaiming while trying to close her robe that accidentally slipped open and flashed her friends.

“Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the @sagawards nomination for our cast of #BombshellMovie,” she captioned the post.

The South African-born actress was nominated along with co-stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, Daily Mail reports

YOU

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Fearless’ Charlize Theron honoured by Hollywood 11.11.2019
Charlize Theron talks about growing up during apartheid and ‘white privilege’ – report 15.10.2019
WATCH: Artist revives Charlize Theron’s 1999 anti-rape ad that was banned for offending men 3.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 