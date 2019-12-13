Charlize Theron accidentally flashes everyone while celebrating SAG nomination

Charlize got a tad bit too excited – but rightfully so!

The Oscar winner, who recently got nominated for a Golden Globe award for her new film, Bombshell, couldn’t contain her excitement when she heard she’d also received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her performance, People reported.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a censored clip in which she can be seen on her bed watching TV while dressed in a bathrobe before excitedly hopping up and down in celebration.

“We just got cast!” the Long Shot star can be heard exclaiming while trying to close her robe that accidentally slipped open and flashed her friends.

“Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the @sagawards nomination for our cast of #BombshellMovie,” she captioned the post.

The South African-born actress was nominated along with co-stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, Daily Mail reports

