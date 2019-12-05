Celebrities 5.12.2019 04:16 pm

‘It is time to rest in power,’ says Malema as tributes pour in for Neyi Zimu

Citizen reporter
South Africans have taken to social media to share the songs they will best remember him by.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the death of well-known gospel legend Pastor Neyi Zimu, who passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

Economic Freedom Fighters leaders Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Zimu, who performed at several EFF events.

In a statement, the EFF, which also visited the musician during his stay at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital, also released a statement paying tribute to 49-year-old Zimu.

“Pastor Zimu has been on the South African gospel scene from the early 1990s. No wonder in 1996 he was one of the founders of Family Factory and Joyous Celebration. This collective saw him collaborate with various artists. In 2001, he released his much-anticipated album Excited which featured Concorde Nkabinde and Jazz duo Tsunami.

“He also was central in the music project, Spirit of Praise, that include other gospel giants like Pastors Benjamin Dube, Solly Mahlangu, Lebo Sekgobela and others.

“The EFF has been graced by his undying support in prayer and music. In our rallies, he has ministered and always told us to trust in God. That was his message, leading us at all times, to confess to the truth of ages, ‘In Jehovah we trust’.”

Musician Dr Tumi said nothing could have prepared him for the call informing him of the sad news.

You represented the kingdom so well. Thank you for the contribution you have made and how you have touched our lives. Forever loved and your ministry will live on.”

Zimu collaborated with many gospel greats and produced songs that won the hearts of South Africans, who have taken to social media to share the songs they will best remember him by.

The most-loved song is Jehova Retshepile Wena, which fans say helped them through tough times in their lives.

Another one that seemed to have touched his fans is Jeso Rato La Hao

 

Sinenqaba

Lamb of God

