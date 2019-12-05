Zodwa Wabantu launches her ‘day’ and ‘night’ fragrances

To mark her new beauty range, Zodwa Beauty, entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has launched ‘day’ and ‘night’ fragrances. According to her online beauty shop, the Touchable Day and Touchable Night were designed by Zodwa “to identify her unique character and her love and excitement she brings to the world”.

Bottle designs and packaging were designed by her team in London and “brought to life her energy and brand awareness for this truly remarkable debut collection”.

One can have the bottle for R380.

“Touchable Day is an intoxicating, sensual day time fragrance which is captivating and desirable whilst Touchable Night fragrance is both sexy and alluring for the glamorous nights of fun and romance.”

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the entertainer, with celebrities vowing to support her in her new venture.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.