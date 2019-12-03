Enhle responds to Black Coffee’s interview

As Black Coffee’s explosive interview continues to trend on social media while fans share their two cents on the matter, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s name keeps popping up.

So much so that the usually silent actress has once again taken to her Instagram to address the issue.

Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo) recently sat down with City Press for a tell-all interview which addressed topics such as the two children he allegedly fathered, the pre-nuptial agreement he signed with Enhle, and who asked for the divorce first.

Enhle, who had previously asked for silence about the downfall of her marriage once again took to Instagram to ask for more of the same.

“I have not gone to media and will continue on this trend. No comment!! I have had to explain the unexplainable to my children, which is really unfair. I once again ask for silence in this time. Please. Not for me but my children!!!” wrote Enhle.

