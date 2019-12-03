SA reacts to Black Coffee’s explosive interview

Despite the various jarring news items that have dominated headlines over the last two days, the break down of Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s marriage to Black Coffee has remained the talk of the town.

This is due to recent revelations by City Press that the international DJ had allegedly fathered two children – currently aged 12 months and 14 months – while married to Mlotshwa and that this is reportedly what motivated her to end their marriage.

This after a one-on-one sitdown with the DJ (real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo) by the publication which reported that he claims to have tried everything to save his marriage, even though he was hell-bent on making it known that he was the one who initiated the end of the marriage by calling for a separation via email.

“In April this year, I sent a lengthy email to her in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer,” he said.

According to City Press, Black Coffee could neither confirm nor deny the rumours about his infidelity and the paternity of the two children in question due to their relevance to matters that are currently before the court.

He went on to make a number of claims in the interview which have left social media shocked about a man and marriage they once looked up to.

Various users across all platforms have been weighing in on social media since Sunday.

Black Coffee’s story hurts me. This nigger had everything I could ever wish for. RIP to the respect I had for you nigger @RealBlackCoffee #blackcoffee — Jay???? (@Jay_71EP) December 3, 2019

Imagine being evicted from your matrimonial home with kids by someone who's hardly in the country. Why didn't he move out and find space alone. #blackcoffee pic.twitter.com/PPJLeBfWB1 — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) December 3, 2019

With the HIV stats being so high, world wide, people still sleep around without protection #blackcoffee pic.twitter.com/TMXGWlXNPS — Blaque Widow ???? (@Nonto_kunene) December 3, 2019

The grace that #enhle has shown #BLACKCOFFEE is on another level…. woman have the most evil spirits and dangerous nature when we fighting for survival If it was someone else, all his files would be in the streets pic.twitter.com/roN7NrFob2 — Nini???? (@Shirneen_Nini) December 3, 2019

Sefebe ke sefebe irrespective gore ke celeb or what.

Most Djs ke difebe #blackcoffee — Karabo.K r b ???? (@AbuuZah) December 3, 2019

I hope Enhle finds peace and one day after healing no matter how many years it takes she gets her Russell Wilson. Enhle will get a hardcopy stifcate of Cassie and Ciara's prayer. Watch. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#blackcoffee #Enhle — Michelle Rene Lelethu Grobbelaar (@rene_lelethu) December 3, 2019

Cheating is so damaging hey…

No woman deserves to go to bed every night wondering why they were not enough ….#BLACKCOFFEE #enhle

Keep Enhle in your prayers. ???? — October5 (@PhumlaNombela) December 3, 2019

Are y'all defending #blackcoffee because you think what he did is morally right or just because you like the guy/his music, or maybe you're also are serial cheater that will divorve their wife & ask her to move out witg the kids? pic.twitter.com/IybS3P4Acg — Senah Mkhize (@senahmkhize) December 3, 2019

Mampintsha and babes wodumo taught me to stay out of peoples bussines #blackcoffee pic.twitter.com/czGAWkacFL — Tshiamo99 (@Tshiamo991) December 3, 2019

Me reading all the #BlackCoffee and #Enhle tweets by people who have no business saying a single word…. Social Media really gave y’all the power to bash, ridicule and judge people while you hide behind your AVI… pic.twitter.com/Rf4cBaKmOL — Mosa Ntwampe® (@MosaNtwampe) December 3, 2019

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

