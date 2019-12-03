Celebrities 3.12.2019 11:04 am

SA reacts to Black Coffee’s explosive interview

Citizen reporter
DJ Black Coffee.

News that the international DJ had allegedly fathered two children is reportedly what motivated his wife to end their marriage after he asked for a separation via email.

Despite the various jarring news items that have dominated headlines over the last two days, the break down of Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s marriage to Black Coffee has remained the talk of the town.

This is due to recent revelations by City Press that the international DJ had allegedly fathered two children – currently aged 12 months and 14 months – while married to Mlotshwa and that this is reportedly what motivated her to end their marriage.

This after a one-on-one sitdown with the DJ (real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo) by the publication which reported that he claims to have tried everything to save his marriage, even though he was hell-bent on making it known that he was the one who initiated the end of the marriage by calling for a separation via email.

“In April this year, I sent a lengthy email to her in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer,” he said.

According to City Press, Black Coffee could neither confirm nor deny the rumours about his infidelity and the paternity of the two children in question due to their relevance to matters that are currently before the court.

He went on to make a number of claims in the interview which have left social media shocked about a man and marriage they once looked up to.

Various users across all platforms have been weighing in on social media since Sunday.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

