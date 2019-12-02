Somizi gets his own branded bottle of champagne, gets accused of copying Bonang

The joy of having his first edition, limited edition demi-sec bottle bearing his signature was short-lived for celebrity choreographer and media personality Somizi after he was accused of copying his bestie Bonang Matheba.

Somizi and the brand GH Mumm made the announcement this past weekend in an exclusive brunch attended only by Somizi’s rich and famous friends.

The Somizi-branded GH Mumm bottle is the first of its kind on the continent and it will be available at select stores this festive season.

The move was compared to that of Matheba, who launched her own range of sparkling MCC wines last year. Though the products are different and cater to different audiences, social media users couldn’t help but compare.

However, there were those who called for a stop to the drama and motivated why they felt the comparison was unnecessary.

Why can’t we just celebrate Somizi and Bonang’s achievements without comparing them. They’re both winning in their respectful ways.@somizi congratulations ???? pic.twitter.com/FNIPTju9wl — L I N D A N I???????? (@EraError) December 2, 2019

Y'all should stop comparing Bonang and somizi and mind your own business……. #SomiziXMummBottle pic.twitter.com/KQqJ7JPFBf — KabeloKayB27 (@KabeloKayB6) December 1, 2019

Somizi is one of those dangerous friends ????bonang should watch her back.. He does everything B does — Babalwa Mphamba (@BabalwaMphamba) December 1, 2019

Bathong lona , why are y'all catching feelings over how somizi is securing his bags? There's a market for both bonang and somizi???? like there is for kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner !!! There's nothing wrong with two blacks winning!! Love and light to both! pic.twitter.com/ICeuNILFbf — Kale Mphahlele???????? (@KaleMphahlele) December 1, 2019

I'm just going to upload this just to annoy Bonang's fans. Congratulations to Somizi. Secure the bag King. pic.twitter.com/LAkSVLvdLS — Kgabo Shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) December 2, 2019

nywe nywe somizi, nywe nywe bonang.

didimalang. these people don't give a damn about your speculations. they are getting that bag. period. ale boregi keng. pic.twitter.com/WGmRVUn3VT — MAJIQUE!???? (@duduetsaaang) December 1, 2019

They're bound to do the same things ot some point. Bonang is a unique brand and I think everyone knows that including Somizi. No one can ever try and be her and the same applies to Somizi…we're always looking for drama where it's non existent. Cheers to black excellence qah???????? — Lindokuhle (@Lindo_Mkamndeni) December 1, 2019

READ NEXT: Bonang Matheba launches her own range of bubbly

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.