Somizi gets his own branded bottle of champagne, gets accused of copying Bonang

Kaunda Selisho
Somizi at the GH Mumm headquarters in France | Image: Instagram

Bonang’s fans were not happy to see the media personality’s latest brand collaboration.

The joy of having his first edition, limited edition demi-sec bottle bearing his signature was short-lived for celebrity choreographer and media personality Somizi after he was accused of copying his bestie Bonang Matheba.

Somizi and the brand GH Mumm made the announcement this past weekend in an exclusive brunch attended only by Somizi’s rich and famous friends.

The Somizi-branded GH Mumm bottle is the first of its kind on the continent and it will be available at select stores this festive season.

The move was compared to that of Matheba, who launched her own range of sparkling MCC wines last year. Though the products are different and cater to different audiences, social media users couldn’t help but compare.

However, there were those who called for a stop to the drama and motivated why they felt the comparison was unnecessary.

