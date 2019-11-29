Bontle Modiselle’s shows off postpartum bod and reflects on her past miscarriages

The idea of the snapback (how quickly a mom can revert back to her pre-pregnancy body) has been a polarising one in the parenting community, but one thing is certain; a quick snapback picture will always get people talking. And that is exactly what Bontle Modiselle’s latest upload has achieved.

The celebrity choreographer, presenter and actress shared an image of her tummy 10 days postpartum on Instagram on Friday and while she says she has a long way to go before she reaches her fitness goals, her followers couldn’t get over how good she already looks.

Modiselle and her husband, Ricardo ‘Priddy Ugly Moloi’, welcomed a baby girl named Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi 10 days ago and she took the opportunity to reflect on what she has learnt in an inspiring message to moms.

“Brace yourself. I know my pregnancy journey looked easy. My approach was deliberate. Intentional! I made certain to dance my way through it,” began Modiselle.

She also revealed that she had had two miscarriages before being able to carry her last pregnancy to term.

“To have someone inspired to see and feel pregnancy differently was a goal. However, my difficulties never made it to the socials. Some day, I’ll fill you in on the insecurities, the psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual hurdles I went through following the two miscarriages I had before the successful birth of my baby Afrika,” she added.

“I’ll speak openly about the fears that challenged me and had me asking myself if I would ever be woman enough to create and carry life through. But for now, I want to remain and bask in the glory of not being a victim of what once hurt me immensely but being the victor of the mommy I am. Talk about God’s will being done in God’s perfect time. So… Bring on the swelling, discolouration, the stretch marks, soft spots & cellulite. I’m not immune. Let me have a field day with the sleepless nights, the countless nappy changes and random cries trying to figure out what she needs. Let me fall in love with the newer imperfections my body has inherited. These are the vain concerns I’d trade in any day for my baby, who I now get to stare at, hold, kiss and love unconditionally. This image is Day 10 of my post-partum and we still take it a day at a time…with greater intent. The approach remains the same – go into each day with courage, with love, resilience and knowing that I am able! I will continue to dance through it all. New mommies, despite your difficulties, I encourage you to do the same – simply because WE ARE ABLE!”

