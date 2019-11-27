BCCSA receives complaint over Unathi Nkayi’s comment

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) has reportedly received a complaint over Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi’s “tribalistic” comments about Xhosa people “carrying” the nation.

BCCSA registrar Shouneez Martin told The Sowetan: “We can confirm that we only have one complaint with regards to the programme of the 10th November and cannot comment on the matter since we are yet to consider the matter.”

Mzansi Magic was also aware of the complaint, the publication reported on Wednesday.

Nkayi was highly criticised on social media for a comment she made in her excitement after contestant Luyolo went through to the final two.

After his performance, Unathi said: “On behalf of the Xhosa people we are tired of holding up the nation. From Tat’ uKani to the son on Black Panther, to Miss South Africa, to Siya Kolisi winning the world cup, and now we finally have someone from the Eastern Cape in the finale.”

She later apologised for the comment, in a social media post that has since been removed.

