10 things you never knew about Ntando Duma

South African actress and TV personality Ntando Duma has blossomed since her early days as a presenter on kid’s show Craz-e.

Best known for her portrayal of Zinzi Dandala on the popular TV show Rhythm City, Duma has evolved into a popular MC, TV presenter, model and mom to a beautiful little girl named Sbahle.

She is also one of the six celebrities featuring on the upcoming season of Tropika Island of Treasure that will be set against the breathtaking island backdrop of Curacao in the Caribbean.

Although Duma shares a lot about her life on social media, there are things you probably may never have known about the star:

1. Ntando only started dating when she was 19 years old.

“I was really scared of boys back then! I was a late bloomer when it comes to dating,” said the star.

2. When it comes to food, her favourite food is pap and Amasi while the one food she’s always wanted to taste, but still hasn’t had the opportunity to, is oysters.

3. When she was younger, Ntando said that her celebrity crush was Selimathunzi host Siphesihle Vazi – who will also be appearing on the upcoming season of TIOT.

“He’s such a great guy and I really enjoyed watching him on TV,” she added.

4. If she could’ve starred in any movie, it would’ve been in Black Panther.

“I’ve got a really big crush on Michael B Jordan so it would’ve been amazing to meet him and star alongside him!”

5. Ntando will appear on the upcoming season of Tropika Island Of Treasure – a journey she has been really looking forward to.

“I’ve never been to Curacao but it looks incredible,” she said, before adding, “I’m very excited for the challenges that’ll take place on the island during this season of the show and a making sure I’m as prepared as possible for whatever comes my way.”

6. She admits that while she comes across as cool and confident, she’s actually quite an emotional person who cries a lot.

7. She’s a sucker for a man with beautiful teeth.

“Your personality could be boring, you could be too short or too tall but if your teeth are beautiful, I’m sold.”

8. When Ntando was younger, she wanted to become a lawyer. Her career ambitions then changed to wanting to become a teacher – until the entertainment world found her.

9. One of the hardest things she’s had to learn to deal with in her career is how to handle negative comments from people on social media.

“Learning to handle that and developing thick skin in the industry is a must.”

10. Already mom to one daughter, she would love to have two more children.

“I know it’s going to be two girls because I am only able to make daughters. Don’t ask me how I know but I just know.”

