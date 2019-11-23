What are they doing to our queen? Asks Mbalula after Miss SA reveals Miss Universe outfit

At an event on Friday, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi unveiled her South African flag-inspired national costume for the Miss Universe pageant, which will take place on December 8 in Atlanta, USA.

On social media, some have responded negatively to the outfit, with Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula among those who are unimpressed.

“What are they doing to our queen?” he asked on Twitter, adding: “No man”.

Tunzi managed to work her commitment to the cause of stamping out gender-based violence and the #HeForShe campaign into the outfit.

She asked South African men to write love letters to the women of South Africa, which were incorporated into the bodysuit in the colourful ribbons that surround it.

Lloyd Kandlin designed the outfit.

At the same event at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton on Friday, Tunzi also unveiled her evening gown for the pageant, designed by Biji La Maison. It appears to have been met with more approval than the national costume by the Twitter critics.

Tunzi’s parents and siblings were present at the costume unveiling.

At the event, it was also revealed that instead of a national gift, Miss Universe contestants will each bring a soft toy to be donated to charity.

Tunzi’s doll is designed by former Miss South Africa Bokang Montjane, from her range of dark-skinned dolls with natural hair, made to inspire confidence in young people of colour.

