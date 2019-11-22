Cardi B inspired by how the South African judiciary handles racism

American rap artist Cardi B (Belcalis Almanzar) has always been one to speak her mind, especially on matters related to government and politics.

She recently did exactly that in an interview with Vogue magazine as part of their 73 Questions YouTube series.

When asked what laws she would like to change in the United States and why, Cardi cited the recent ways in which the South African judiciary has handled racists as her inspiration.

“Uhm, there’s this law, I think in South Africa, that if you say anything racial, you will go to jail or get fined. That would be my law! Say anything racial to someone else and you could get fined or go to jail.”

This, after South Africans such as Adam Catzavelos, Vicky Momberg and Penny Sparrow have suffered the legal consequences of their public racist utterances in recent years.

Cardi spoke to Vogue about a range of topics including motherhood, marriage, music, pop culture, her history, her desire to become an advocate for the voiceless, as well as her keen interest in politics.

According to Cardi, she loves reading up about political systems and former US presidents and therefore had a lot to say about the system – a system she believes was not designed for the American people.

When asked who her least favourite president of the US is, Cardi simply answered: “The one that’s going to get impeached, the third one that’s going to get impeached.”

When asked what her first question to President Trump would be if he invited her to the White House and she decided to show up, Cardi said she would ask him: “If you don’t love every American citizen, why become president?”

She also spoke briefly about her love for US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as well as what had driven her to use her platform to advocate for her fellow Americans.

