Are Khune and new bride expecting a baby?

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and his bride Sphelele Makhunga are said to be expecting a baby.

READ: Khune off the market as he marries girlfriend

On Monday, Phakaaathi reported that Khune had traditionally married Makhunga. This was after Sphelele shared an image of herself wearing a makoti attire with the caption “Thank you Khune”.

Now, Khune has posted a photo of himself touching his new bride’s belly. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has since deleted the post, but it’s still doing the rounds on social media.

Khune has since replaced the photo with another of Siphelele wearing makoti gear, with a caption “Hey #MrsK”.

