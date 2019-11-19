Celebrities 19.11.2019 10:09 am

Are Khune and new bride expecting a baby?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Are Khune and new bride expecting a baby?

A photo of Itumeleng Khune touching his new bride’s belly on social media has raised speculation that the new couple are expecting a baby.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and his bride Sphelele Makhunga are said to be expecting a baby.

READ: Khune off the market as he marries girlfriend

On Monday, Phakaaathi reported that Khune had traditionally married Makhunga. This was after Sphelele shared an image of herself wearing a makoti attire with the caption “Thank you Khune”.

Now, Khune has posted a photo of himself touching his new bride’s belly. The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has since deleted the post, but it’s still doing the rounds on social media.

Khune has since replaced the photo with another of Siphelele wearing makoti gear, with a caption “Hey #MrsK”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Khune, DJ Tira’s son in social media storm over video of teen girl 11.10.2019
Khune trolled for buying ‘cheap’ flowers for someone special 7.8.2019
Khune shares pic of him and new girlfriend in onesies, wants to be left alone 28.4.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Please don’t invent news,’ says Zille on Ngwenya’s return

Travel Survey names SAA as ‘worst’ in customer satisfaction – even before the strike

Columns Mbaks must be wondering why Cyril did this to him

Politics A party in transition, the DA has deep thinking to do

Local News SA’s new ‘green’ car taxes once again aim at a ‘soft target’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 