Generations star Sophie Lichaba in car accident

As actor Sophie Ndaba-Lichaba and husband Max were preparing to celebrate their two-year anniversary, the couple was shaken by a car accident on Friday. The actor was travelling to her family in Welkom, Free State, when her silver Maserati Grandturismo convertible sports car collided with an Isuzu bakkie.

While there were no reports of a fatality, Lichaba took to social media on Saturday to thank God for saving her from a “fatal” accident.

She wrote: “Today we celebrate two years of our marriage. God is amazing. The devil tried everything! But mercy said No…. Today I’m alive thanking you Lord that we’ve survived it all through your mercy.

“…we cannot stop thanking you for showing those devils that you are God our Father Jehovah who saved my life again from a fatal accident yesterday. I walked out without a scratch. You answer prayers of protection in advance … because our miracle is you saved me and I walked out like Jesus would without a scratch!!”

Read full post below:

According to 1Life911, the actor escaped with minor injuries.

“Accident at Bongani robots involving a well known Generations TV star. Transported to a private hospital in Welkom by 1LIFE911EMS. She escaped with minor injuries,” it said.

