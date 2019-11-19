Generations star Sophie Lichaba in car accident

As actor Sophie Ndaba-Lichaba and husband Max were preparing to celebrate their two-year anniversary, the couple was shaken by a car accident on Friday. The actor was travelling to her family in Welkom, Free State, when her silver Maserati Grandturismo convertible sports car collided with an Isuzu bakkie.
While there were no reports of a fatality, Lichaba took to social media on Saturday to thank God for saving her from a “fatal” accident.
Read full post below:
Today we celebrate 2 years of our marriage.???????? God is amazing. ????The devil tried everything!!! But mercy said No…. Today I’m alive thanking you Lord that we’ve survived it all through your mercy. Continual Attacks on our marriage because the human devils just wont stop and dont give up. Thank you Lord for keeping loving blessing us in The midst of it all. Today since before you Lord and witnesses we signed and agreed this is forever no matter what.!???? we cannot stop thanking you for showing those devils that you are God our Father Jehovah who saved my life again from a fatal accident yesterday. I walked out without a scratch. You answer prayers of protection in advance … because our miracle is you saved me and I walked out like Jesus would without a scratch!!!!. Today we celebrate our marriage and life. I pray in Jesus name that our God continues to show up and show those ever confident devils that my God our God has the last word. God of Abraham Jehovah jireh we thank you We love you We give you all the Glory and the honour. Jeremiah 29:11-13 I still and forever will stand.on your promise Lord???? My husband I love you and Pray we continue to put God first in our marriage and remember we are nothing with God. I pray that we remember what love really is amazing & exciting and we both remember that ** I love you ** that we should never take it light ..it speaks leaps n bounds ???? love you . You know after God you are my heartbeat my love… My life …the father of our children. ???????????? love you ????
According to 1Life911, the actor escaped with minor injuries.
“Accident at Bongani robots involving a well known Generations TV star. Transported to a private hospital in Welkom by 1LIFE911EMS. She escaped with minor injuries,” it said.
