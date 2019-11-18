Anatii wins Soul Train Award

Musicians Anathi ‘Anatii’ Mnyango and Ayodeji ‘WizKid’ Balogun are the only Africans listed among the winners of the 2019 Soul Train Awards after they took home top honours for their contribution to Beyonce’s 2019 hit Brown Skin Girl.

Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, the ceremony took place last night at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas.

Chris Brown and Drake were the biggest winners of the evening, having walked away with a total of three awards for their collaboration on No Guidance.

Lizzo was the second-biggest winner of the evening.

The full list of 2019 Soul Train Awards winners is as follows:

Best New Artist – Summer Walker Soul Train Certified Award – Trevor Jackson Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin Rhythm & Bars Award – Cardi B, Money Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R. Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Khalid Album/Mixtape of the Year – Cuz I Love You, Lizzo Song of the Year – No Guidance – Chris Brown feat. Drake The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – Brown Skin Girl, written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter) Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown feat. Drake, No Guidance Video of the Year – Lizzo, Juice Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown feat. Drake, No Guidance

African Starboy @wizkidayo & @Anatii leave tonight with a big win for Africa, “Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award”! #SoulTrainAwardsBET tonight at 20:00 on Ch. 129 pic.twitter.com/cLjOoT7i6Z — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) November 18, 2019

The full ceremony will air tonight on BET, DSTV channel 129 at 8pm.

