Anatii wins Soul Train Award

Kaunda Selisho
Anathi 'Anatii' Mnyango took home the The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards for his contribution to Beyonce's 2019 song "Brown Skin Girl" | Image: Instagram

Anatii and WizKid took home top honours for their contribution to Beyonce’s 2019 hit ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

Musicians Anathi ‘Anatii’ Mnyango and Ayodeji ‘WizKid’ Balogun are the only Africans listed among the winners of the 2019 Soul Train Awards after they took home top honours for their contribution to Beyonce’s 2019 hit Brown Skin Girl.

Hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, the ceremony took place last night at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas.

Chris Brown and Drake were the biggest winners of the evening, having walked away with a total of three awards for their collaboration on No Guidance.

Lizzo was the second-biggest winner of the evening.

The full list of 2019 Soul Train Awards winners is as follows:

  1. Best New Artist – Summer Walker
  2. Soul Train Certified Award – Trevor Jackson
  3. Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin
  4. Rhythm & Bars Award – Cardi B, Money
  5. Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.
  6. Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Khalid
  7. Album/Mixtape of the Year – Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
  8. Song of the YearNo Guidance – Chris Brown feat. Drake
  9. The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s AwardBrown Skin Girl, written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)
  10. Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown feat. Drake, No Guidance
  11. Video of the Year – Lizzo, Juice
  12. Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown feat. Drake, No Guidance

The full ceremony will air tonight on BET, DSTV channel 129 at 8pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

