MTV Base’s Sandile GQ at the centre of yet another car accident

The South African office for American multinational mass media conglomerate Viacom has declined to comment on recent reports that one of their own, MTV Base Africa presenter Sandile GQ Ntshingila has been arrested yet again for driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a recent report by Sunday Sun, he was involved in a car accident in Randburg on November 2 and when police tested Ntshingila and the other driver’s blood alcohol levels, Ntshingila was found to be above the legal limit.

The publication further reports that the other driver had sustained critical injuries and she was rushed to Fourways Life Hospital for treatment, according to a statement they had seen regarding the incident.

The other party from another accident he had previously involved in, in July, was not so lucky, however. Sunday Sun reports that Ntshingila had knocked down a woman in the Soweto township of Dobsonville. The woman was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

When contacted for comment, Viacom declined to comment in lieu of them not having the legal facts at hand which they said they were in the process of trying to ascertain.

By the time of publishing, Viacom still had not reverted back to the Citizen with the contact details of Ntshingila’s legal representation.

When contacted directly for comment, Ntshingila had not yet responded at the time of publishing. This story will be updated with Ntshingila’s response as soon as it is received.

