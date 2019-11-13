Senzo Meyiwa’s family and society just want the Khumalos to be arrested – Zandi

This comes after the Sunday Independent reported that Senzo Meyiwa was allegedly “mistakenly shot” while trying to intervene in a fight between Zandi Khumalo and Longwe Twala.

In a lengthy statement posted on her social media account, Zandi has denied the claims.

“It is very sad and hurtful that after so many years after Senzo Meyiwa’s death, we still have to defend ourselves from people who are hell-bent on the theory that we are guilty,” wrote Zandi.

“It really makes one wonder if Senzo’s family and the society that says we are guilty really want justice to prevail or they just want to see the Khumalos arrested. I often think to myself that because nothing stays hidden forever if someday the person that killed Senzo gets arrested and it turns out not to be one of the people in the house as it will…. will the family and those who have crucified us be satisfied or they will continue spewing untruths.

“On the allegations that he was shot while trying to intervene on a fight between me and my then boyfriend Longwe Twala, I categorically deny that,” she continued.

“I don’t write this because I feel I owe those who have crucified us any answers, I write this because I feel that my name can’t be continued to be dragged through the mud and I keep quiet like I have something to hide.

“I have given police my statement, I have availed myself time and time again for interviews when the police need me, I agreed to take a lie detector test last year… I took it without fear because I have nothing to hide. Different police have been on and off this case and all of them can’t find anything that says we are guilty but unqualified people on social media think they know better.”

Zandi also availed herself to the AfriForum to interrogate her. The civil rights organisation announced recently that it had agreed to help the Meyiwa family to solve the case.

“As for the AfriForum also now partaking on the investigations, I would like to also avail myself to them whenever they need me,” wrote Zandi.

Zandi’s statement comes on the heels of Kelly Khumalo’s interview with an eNCA.

“I have spoken about the Senzo Meyiwa issue so many times, but people have decided they want me guilty. They have decided, so why defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe,” said Kelly during the interview.

Senzo was shot at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus in 2014 in an alleged botched robbery.

Five years later, no one has been arrested for his murder.

