Black Coffee: We have been trying to sort our problems amicably

Black Coffee has finally broken his silence on reports he and wife Mbali Enhle are getting divorced.

Rumours had been doing the rounds on social media of their separation, with no confirmation from the two.

The couple have finally spoken out, with Mbali being the first to comment on social media on Sunday.

An emotional Mbali said: “Good morning, I woke up this morning to an article. I have been called by journalists a lot lately and I have stuck to my ‘no comment’ and it works for me but I woke up today to something that is extremely personal that I had handed over to the court that has now made it to the papers.

“The situation that is happening right now in my life is indeed happening but I would also just like a bit of space with regard to questions and so forth.”

Mbali said she had tried to be respectful towards her husband and everyone around him, further expressing her faith in the justice system, which she said would deal with the matter in a “fair” manner.

The couple trended on social media, with most people criticising Black Coffee.

Now the DJ has responded with a statement and said he would not discuss the details of their relationship in public.

Black Coffee said he and Mbali tried to fix their problems in private and amicably.

He said: “After much deliberation since the story of our relationship broke in public, I wish to state that we have been trying to sort our problems amicably and in private for almost a year now and it has been the most heart breaking and challenging period.

“As much as there’s two sides to every story I will not discuss our private life in public, let alone speak ill of my partner or my in-laws as this can only hurt the people we both love dearly. As Mbali has stated, our priority is to protect our children at this point. This is now a court matter, we ask for privacy.”

