Bonang on her upcoming move to the US

She’s been hinting for months that she will be making the big move to the United States and now, Bonang Matheba gets candid on when the big move is taking place. A big trek to America has helped stars like Charlize Theron and Trevor Noah hit the big time and now Bonang hopes to do the same.

The star has finally revealed that she will be moving to America early next year and is putting all the final preparations in place.

“I’m moving to the US after the Sun Met next year and the plan is to get there to put the plans in motion,” Bonang said, adding it would be a massive move for her both geographically and career-wise.

“I have a hunger to be great and it is addictive,” she said. “I work hard, I make sacrifices because I want to be the best. If I had the opportunity to speak to the young Bonang who got into the industry very young, I would tell her to keep going.”

View this post on Instagram ….LA nights. ???????? A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Nov 9, 2019 at 11:51pm PST

Bonang has been planning this move for a while now and reveals the time is finally right.

“I’ve been very strategic with the moves around my career but just like fine wine, success takes a very long time,” Bonang said. The star added that while the move wouldn’t be permanent just yet, it was something she was working towards.

“Unfortunately in America, and in most parts of the world, in order to get the job done, you need to be on location,” she said.

The star is currently in the United States where she attended the prestigious E! Entertainment People’s Choice Awards in America, taking home the African Influencer of the Year award after beating out fellow TV presenter Minnie Dlamini Jones as well as Nigerian stars Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage by public vote.

“When you are up against the people in that category, you cannot help but feel honoured,” Bonang said in a recent interview. “I was more than happy to be nominated. Some of these people have triple the following I have, which means my people had to do three times as much work for me to get the award.”

We wish Bonang only the very best and we can’t wait to see her flourish on her new journey.

Originally appeared on People Magazine.

