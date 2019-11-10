Confirmed: Enhle Maphumulo speaks about her divorce

Enhle Maphumulo took to Instagram on Sunday morning to address rumours of her divorce after finding out about the Sunday World article and subsequently trending on social media.

“Good morning, I woke up this morning to an article. I have been called by journalists a lot lately and I have stuck to my ‘no comment’ and it works for me but I woke up today to something that is extremely personal that I had handed over to the court that has now made it to the papers” said Enhle in the first few seconds of her video.

She went on to confirm that she is indeed getting a divorce.

“The situation that is happening right now in my life is indeed happening but I would also just like a bit of space with regard to questions and so forth.”

She went on to express her faith in the justice system and her hope that it will assist in resolving the matters she is currently facing.

“I do believe in every way that the South African system is a fair one and that our justice system has been built around creating fair decisions around those who can’t make amicable decisions,” she added.

Enhle pleaded with the public to refrain from commenting on the matter for the sake of her two children with Black Coffee.

“All I ever tried to do is be a great wife, a supportive wife, one that is respectful. Not only to my partner and everyone who is around him. I have, now, in me, a fight that I have never understood but I understand now why it was placed in me in this point in my life.”

A sniffling Enhle then recited a quote from feminist author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s now-infamous TED Talk on feminism. Quotes used by Beyonce in her 2014 self-titled album.

“We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls: You can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful but not too successful. Because I am female, I am expected to aspire to marriage. I am expected to make my life choices always keeping in mind that marriage is the most important. Now marriage can be a source of joy and love and mutual support but why do we teach girls to aspire to marriage and we don’t teach boys the same? We raise girls to see each other as competitors not for jobs or accomplishments, which I think can be a good thing, but for the attention of men.”

Watch the full video below:

