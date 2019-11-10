Celebrities 10.11.2019 11:31 am

Social media reacts to news of Enhle and Black Coffee’s divorce

Citizen reporter
DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Maphumulo | Image: Instagram

Details of the end of their marriage have been laid bare in Enhle’s court application for a protection order against Black Coffee’s sister.

Hours after Sunday World‘s front page splash alleging that Enhle Maphumulo and Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo, social media erupted with reactions to the speculations that have been circulating for months, if not years, about the fate of the celebrity couple’s relationship.

According to the publication, details of the end of their marriage have been laid bare in Enhle’s court application for a protection order against Black Coffee’s sister, Nomalanga.

The application was thrown out due to insufficient evidence to support Enhle’s claims that she feels unsafe after a vicious verbal attack by Nomalanga following her separation from her brother.

The star reportedly claimed that this was detrimental to her mental state as she was suffering from depression in the midst of a divorce.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the news.

