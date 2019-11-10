Social media reacts to news of Enhle and Black Coffee’s divorce

Hours after Sunday World‘s front page splash alleging that Enhle Maphumulo and Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo, social media erupted with reactions to the speculations that have been circulating for months, if not years, about the fate of the celebrity couple’s relationship.

According to the publication, details of the end of their marriage have been laid bare in Enhle’s court application for a protection order against Black Coffee’s sister, Nomalanga.

The application was thrown out due to insufficient evidence to support Enhle’s claims that she feels unsafe after a vicious verbal attack by Nomalanga following her separation from her brother.

The star reportedly claimed that this was detrimental to her mental state as she was suffering from depression in the midst of a divorce.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the news.

It's sad that Enhle & Black Coffee are no longer married. But I have realised that when two people decide to get a divorce, it isn’t a sign that they "don’t understand" one another, but a sign that they have, at least, begun to. pic.twitter.com/feqP1cfKB0 — Nqubeko Cue Sibiya (@CueSibiya) November 10, 2019

I am extremely sad about Enhle and Black Coffee ???? — Without Wax, Palesa. (@Spar_Letta) November 10, 2019

Divorce is usually messy , let's be sensitive and considerate, I just don't get how people who once claimed to love one can be cruel to each other I always ask myself this question when people go all out to hurt each other over being reasonable and fair?

Black Coffee Enhle — Sibo (@DreamerSbosh) November 10, 2019

Good thing that #BLACKCOFFEE is such a phenomenal DJ because truth be told he was a pretty shitty husband to #Enhle — #Down4u (@TIDO_HHP) November 10, 2019

Black Coffee and Enhle situation is not new and this will continue till end because we people always ignore red flags and this has a tendency of costing us or leaving scars in our hearts…stop ignoring RED????????????⛔️❗️FLAG????????????????it will cost you ..i will not unpack my statement pic.twitter.com/Gr4EelP0qY — MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) November 10, 2019

This is bad. That man is where he is partly because of the woman. Any good Divorce Lawyers out there to make sure that the woman get a good Divorce settlement? #KFCProposal #KFCcouple #KFCProposalChallenge — Tusero (@tuse11) November 10, 2019

It's not my business though but ja when a man leaves a home to go to work. That woman made that possible. Women suffer in marriages because of mentality like yours. Everything he has achieved while they are together is theirs it goes for both genders. — Cape Town is my Town (@MzalakaMzala2) November 10, 2019

Couldn’t have said it Better, Black Coffee built his empire and finished it way before Enhle so women need to stop wanting credit when it’s not due — HeadBoy Da DJ ???????????????? (@OfficialHeadboy) November 10, 2019

Enhle Mbali is not a gold digger.. she's been working hard to be where she is currently and now an independent young lady …her and Black Coffee were married out of love and that's that ????.. look at Boity and Cass .. but Angikho lapho.. — i love b* ???????? (@mukelo_) November 10, 2019

