Gumbi laid to rest in Durban

As veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala was being laid to rest in an official provincial funeral in his hometown of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, so was former ‘Isibaya’ actor Andile Gumbi.

Sunday Sun reports that Gumbi was laid to rest on Saturday, two weeks after he died in Isreal and his body was repatriated to South Africa. His funeral service was held at St. Augustine Anglican Church in Umlazi, south of Durban.

His fiance, Hlengiwe Ngcongo and their four-year-old son were in attendance among friends, family and provincial officials.

No speeches were allowed at the service.

Prior to his passing, Gumbi suffered a heart attack in hospital where he was admitted to ICU after collapsing on set while working on a theatre production in Israel.

News of his death was confirmed by former Bomb Productions producer, Kutlwano Ditsele, who shared the news on social media on Friday, 25 October.

