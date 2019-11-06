Lerato Kganyago slams ‘black women’ who have been bullying Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi has found herself on the Twitter trends list again following the Springbok win against England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday. The win apparently made Bok captain Siya Kolisi more “attractive” and social media users expressed their opinion, while also dragging his wife.

The Springbok team landed in Mzansi on Tuesday to a warm welcome from proud South Africans, who packed the OR Tambo International Airport to celebrate with the world champions. Among famous South Africans who welcomed the Boks was Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, who took pictures with Makazole Mapimpi and everyone who asked her to take a snap with them.

A video of Kolisi has also been doing the rounds on social media, with some questioning the way Kolisi looked at Tunzi, while also saying he should leave his wife for Tunzi.

In the video, Kolisi appears to struggle to recognise Tunzi for a second before asking if she was Miss SA.

Kolisi, Tunzi, and Rachel have been trending since, as some defend Rachel, while others continue with the comments.

Radio DJ Lerato Kganyago has also taken to social media to criticise black women who seem to not “approve” of Rachel being Siya’s wife.

She said: “A lot of black women being so unnecessarily mean towards Rachel Kolisi makes me cringe! Says a lot about us! Ga ke kwešiše why re le so! Gwa Swabiša [I don’t understand why we’re like this].

Bullies are always in denial, because that’s all they live and thrive on! That’s why they will ALWAYS make excuses for their behavior! Humiliating, insulting another woman for no reason here? Hai we can do better! ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/i2QV1DpVPI — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 6, 2019

TV personality Hulisani Ravele also commented on Kganyago’s tweets and criticised the “ugly” behaviour, which some defended as a “joke”.

She said: “Ugly! Ugly! Ugly! And then they’ll say ‘relax, it’s just a joke’, and it’s not.”

Also read: Rachel Kolisi tracks down woman who allegedly sent Siya an explicit image

Some used old pictures to show Rachel was in Siya’s life before the money and fame.

I hope this one time Siya Kolisi stands up for Rachel and tell you all where to get off. Y’all are fucking disrespectful! What’s worse is that you are using Zozi to bully her. Niyadina! — Ncamisile Kunene (@Ncamikunene) November 6, 2019

#fafdeklerk

Meet Rachel Kolisi. The wife of our Springbok Captain,Siya Kolisi. True that what they say. Behind every succesfull man is a praying wife. This woman should trend because she is just absolutely amazing #RachelKolisi pic.twitter.com/2rWNvIJ219 — Shaé Sammy E (@Sabeah007) November 4, 2019

"Choose your life partner wisely, they're the difference between going through life with purpose and merely just existing" Rachel has been there for Siya, she played a crucial part in the great story of Siyamthanda Kolisi. #SiyaKolisi #RWC2019Champions #RachelKolisi pic.twitter.com/wCd94Mf5LB — Don Vito Corleone (@TheDBZ94) November 3, 2019

#RachelKolisi saw a man with a potential on #SiyaKolisi and she chose to stick with him, i think we can all learn a thing or two from her???? pic.twitter.com/wP5d70E3dX — Buhle???? (@LollyNodada) November 4, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.