Lerato Kganyago slams ‘black women’ who have been bullying Rachel Kolisi

Citizen reporter
Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel. Picture: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

The social media streets have been weighing in on Rachel’s role in Siya’s success.

Rachel Kolisi has found herself on the Twitter trends list again following the Springbok win against England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday. The win apparently made Bok captain Siya Kolisi more “attractive” and social media users expressed their opinion, while also dragging his wife.

The Springbok team landed in Mzansi on Tuesday to a warm welcome from proud South Africans, who packed the OR Tambo International Airport to celebrate with the world champions. Among famous South Africans who welcomed the Boks was Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, who took pictures with Makazole Mapimpi and everyone who asked her to take a snap with them.

A video of Kolisi has also been doing the rounds on social media, with some questioning the way Kolisi looked at Tunzi, while also saying he should leave his wife for Tunzi.

In the video, Kolisi appears to struggle to recognise Tunzi for a second before asking if she was Miss SA.

Kolisi, Tunzi, and Rachel have been trending since, as some defend Rachel, while others continue with the comments.

Radio DJ Lerato Kganyago has also taken to social media to criticise black women who seem to not “approve” of Rachel being Siya’s wife.

She said: “A lot of black women being so unnecessarily mean towards Rachel Kolisi makes me cringe! Says a lot about us! Ga ke kwešiše why re le so! Gwa Swabiša [I don’t understand why we’re like this].

TV personality Hulisani Ravele also commented on Kganyago’s tweets and criticised the “ugly” behaviour, which some defended as a “joke”.

She said: “Ugly! Ugly! Ugly! And then they’ll say ‘relax, it’s just a joke’, and it’s not.”

Also read: Rachel Kolisi tracks down woman who allegedly sent Siya an explicit image

Some used old pictures to show Rachel was in Siya’s life before the money and fame.

