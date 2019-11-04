Top-earning dead celebrities of 2019, according to Forbes

Forbes magazine has recently released the list of the top-earning dead celebrities, ranking American singer Whitney Houston 13th, with earnings of $9.5 million (Just over R140 million).

The magazine said it compiled the list with the help of data from Nielsen Music, IMDBPro and industry insiders and measures income from October 1, 2018, to October 1, 2019, excluding agents, managers, and lawyers’ fees.

At the number one spot for the seventh consecutive year is king of pop Michael Jackson, who passed on in June 2009. Michael Jackson reportedly still makes money from his Mijac Music catalogue, a Las Vegas show, and a deal with Sony. He made just over R888 million ($60 million).

Elvis Presley, who died of a heart attack in August 1977, takes the second spot with earnings of $39 million (just over R570 million).

3: Charles Schulz, who died in February 2000 with earnings of $38 million (Just over R560 million)

4: Arnold Palmer, who died of heart disease in September 2016, with earnings of $30 million (Over R440 million)

5: Bob Marley, who died of cancer in May 1981, with earnings of $20 million (Over R290 million)

6: Dr Seuss, who died of cancer in September 1991, with earnings of $19 million ( Over R280 million)

7: John Lennon, who died in December 1980, with earnings of $14 million ( Over R200 million)

8: Marilyn Monroe, who died of an overdose in August 1962, with earnings of $13 million (Over R190 million)

9: Prince, who died of an overdose in April 2016, with earnings of $12 million (Over R170 million)

10: Nipsey Hussle, who died in March this year, with earnings of $11 million ( Over R160 million)

XXXtentacion, Whitney Houston, and George Harrison took the 11th, 12th and 13th spots respectively.

