Sjava denies abuse allegations

The rapper’s mother left fans shocked at her son’s concert after introducing a woman on stage as her daughter-in-law.

Popular Zulu rapper Sjava, real name Jabulani Hadebe, has announced he is in contact with his legal advisers to defend himself against allegations of abuse and assault from singer Lady Zamar, real name Yamikani Banda.

Sjava is in the middle of abuse allegations following an explosive Twitter thread by Zamar on October 29 in which she tweeted about the alleged verbal and sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-lover.

She also addressed rumours of her past relationship with a married man.

She said: “You guys are exhausting man. I’ve been saying… Your precious Zulu man is a liar and a cheater. Cheers to every person that didn’t believe me when I told them that that nigga’s married.. coz in your face.. mxm y’all are exhausting.. now y’all wanna drag me coz I didn’t know?”

This was a shocker to his fans, who did not know he was married and because of his past two-year relationship with Lady Zamar, which seemed to have ended on a sour note.

The pair has been trending since.

His mother, Thandi Nkabinde, also left fans shocked after she announced her daughter-in-law at his One Night with Sjava concert on October 27 at the Sun Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria.

