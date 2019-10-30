Celebrities 30.10.2019 10:12 am

Veteran actor and comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

Gopolang Moloko
He is known for his roles in films such as ‘Little Man’, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ and as the voice of Grandad in the hit series ‘The Boondocks’.

Veteran actor and comedian John Witherspoon, who is known for his roles in movies such as Friday and Friday after next, has died at his home on Tuesday.

Tributes have poured in for the late actor who is survived by his wife and two sons.

In a tweet, the family announced details of his death: “It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77.

“We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal,’ but he was a huge deal to us.”

Witherspoon is also known for his roles in films such as Little Man and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

