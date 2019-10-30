Veteran actor and comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

Veteran actor and comedian John Witherspoon, who is known for his roles in movies such as Friday and Friday after next, has died at his home on Tuesday.

Tributes have poured in for the late actor who is survived by his wife and two sons.

In a tweet, the family announced details of his death: “It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

“We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal,’ but he was a huge deal to us.”

So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u. – J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon is also known for his roles in films such as Little Man and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

J.D. man I'm seriously so sorry to hear that, I always thought he was the funniest dude in the shows and films I saw him in. I also know how fondly you always spoke of him, and how hard this has to be for you and the rest of the family. I'm here if you need anything. — Ohmwrecker (@Ohmwrecker) October 30, 2019

Forever In our hearts ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5sVREhCLCg — Bryan Anakin Delgado ???? (@ripnbryan_) October 30, 2019

