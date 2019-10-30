‘Your precious Zulu man is a liar, cheater,’ says Lady Zamar, as Sjava trends on social media

Musician Lady Zamar has finally broken her silence on social media about the alleged verbal and sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-lover.

She also addressed rumours of her past relationship with a married man.

She said: “You guys are exhausting man. I’ve been saying… Your precious Zulu man is a liar and a cheater. Cheers to every person that didn’t believe me when I told them that that nigga’s married.. coz in your face.. mxm y’all are exhausting.. now y’all wanna drag me coz I didn’t know?”

It seems Sjava’s mother, Thandi Nkabinde, opened a can of worms on Sunday evening at her son’s One Night With Sjava concert after introducing a woman on stage as her daughter-in-law.

“I don’t want to hear anyone ask anything about who Sjava is dating,” she was quoted as saying in City Press.

This was a shocker to his fans, who did not know he was married and because of his past two-year relationship with Lady Zamar, which seems to have ended on a sour note.

Now Lady Zamar has opened up about a past relationship with a married man, and social media users were left speculating as to who the married man was.

Sjava and Lady Zamar have been trending since.

“I was never a side anything because I didn’t know,” said Lady Zamar.

Some social media users have been insulting Lady Zamar for dating a married man, questioning how she didn’t know her ex-lover was married, and now she has broken her silence because she is “exhausted”.

Lady Zamar said she felt disrespected when she was invited to perform at her ex-lover’s event, after finding out the wife was also coming.

She also opened up about having being sexually abused, lied to and cheated on.

She said: “I was abused (verbally and once sexually) and used… I was lied to and cheated on. Did I know? No. Did people tell me who knew? Yes, some… got inboxes and calls .. Did I ask? Yes. Did people I knew know what kind of man he is? Yes. Did they protect him? His friends? Yes.”

Was I loved? No

Was I hurt ..? Yes

Is it true? Yes

You’re looking for attention? No

Did you love him? I thought I did

Where you afraid of him? Yes

You’re not over him? I wasn’t into him to begin with

Did you think you loved him? Yes

Where you abused? Yes — MONARCH???????? (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019

Where you threatened? Yes

Did you date him? Yes

Why didn’t you leave? I was afraid to leave

Why? He used everyone around me to rally himself as a good man who loved me so people thought I was crazy for leaving

Why now? I was told there will be a good time to tell my truth — MONARCH???????? (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019

So did you ask him about his wife? Nigga swears up and down he is not married.. So any more questions? I’ll answer.. I wish this was for attention.. I wish it was for float.. I wish it was for anything but the truth .. I’m just tired yo — MONARCH???????? (@Lady_Zamar) October 29, 2019

Lady Zamar’s relationship with her married ex-lover may have lasted for two years, but the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of this man affected her so badly she said at one point she believed she was going crazy.

“I thought I was going crazy, started having nightmares and nervous breakdowns, it was hell.”

She has healed from all of this since starting therapy eight months ago and has since forgiven him, although they don’t talk any more.

Messages of support have been pouring in for the musician.

Read the rest of her tweets below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.