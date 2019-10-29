Yanga Sobetwa: I don’t regret taking break from matric this year

Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa has slammed reports claiming she regrets taking a break from matric this year. She took to social media to clarify why she took a break, also slamming reports of her apparent depression following the decision to leave school for the year.

She said: “I don’t regret taking a break from doing my matric for this year. The worst part about this story is they called me and the lady I spoke to seemed very understanding and warm at heart, kanti. I never said I did.”

Yanga further explained that she would write her exams in June and December next year, to allow her more time to work on her album and still prepare for the exams.

She wished matric students who are currently writing their final exams well and explained why she could not attend school full time.

She said: “I tried doing matric full time the first six months this year, my fellow Rhodians are my witnesses. I missed a lot of classes because I was working on my album, I was travelling a lot, therefore I could only manage preparing for exams but assignments and class tests played a huge role but I couldn’t do them. It was a very difficult decision, shame. For me, I felt like I failed whereas I did not. I just needed more time than normal full-time students. That’s why I’ll be writing four subjects in June next year and the other three in December.”

