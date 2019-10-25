Sophie Ndaba is not dead

Despite some reports claiming that former Generations actor Sophie Lichaba has died, it appears to be fake news. This after her husband and businessman Max Lichaba took to social media to give clarity on the matter.

He wrote: “I do not think it’s funny or good to put nonsense like this about some one when she is not died. My wife is with me now and this nonsense messages must stop [sic]. Tell me how will you feel if someone say you are died [sic] when you are not?”

The hashtag #RIPSophieNdaba has been trending on Twitter, with some sending condolences to her family while others are using it to spread the message that reports of her death are fake.

This is not the first time that the rumour mill has declared the actor dead. The rumour was initially spread after pictures showing her weight loss surfaced on social media. While some spread fake news of her death, some mocked her weight loss, despite her battle with diabetes.

She said at the time: “Some people sadden me because I have lost both my parents through diabetes.

“I’m an ambassador for those of us suffering from diabetes and those who are obese but too scared to fight. I will never hide for anyone.”

