Former ‘Isibaya’ actor Andile Gumbi dies

Former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi has passed on after recently suffering a heart attack while working on a theatre production in Israel.

The actor had been in ICU after collapsing on set.

Karabo Maroga, publicity and EPG coordinator for Mzansi Magic, sent out a statement confirming Gumbi’s death.

“As Mzansi Magic, we are saddened by the passing of our former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi. Andile was a very talented [actor] with lots still to offer to the entertainment industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

Former Bomb Productions producer, Kutlwano Ditsele, shared the news on social media on Friday.

Wow. Rest In Peace Andile Gumbi… pic.twitter.com/oMU5modn8Q — Kutlwano Ditsele (@thafilmaka) October 25, 2019

RIP: Stage and screen actor Andile Gumbi has died The Isibaya star has been in a coma for the last few days after suffering a heart attack while working on a theatre production in Israel He was 36 years old. #RIPAndileGumbi pic.twitter.com/lEVbXCJEla — Kgopolo Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) October 25, 2019

Condolences have been pouring in following his death.

Gumbi was working on Daniel The Musical, in which he played the lead role of King Nebuchadnezzar.

Taking to social media last week, the production team informed fans that 36-year-old Gumbi fell ill suddenly and was taken to hospital.

They said at the time: “In the early morning he deteriorated and suffered a cardiac arrest, but the medical personnel at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre managed to successfully resuscitate him. His present condition is critical.

“It is comforting to know that Andile is receiving the best medical care in the world as he is fighting for his life and the medical professionals are trying to determine the cause of his condition. We further ask that people pray for his speedy and full recovery.

“Thank you to all those who have supported us with prayers, words of encouragement. We came here to be a blessing to Israel and now find ourselves being blessed by Israel.”

